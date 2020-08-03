There’s growing panic that Donald Trump will rush a vaccine to save his presidency. That’s unlikely.

Last week, concern grew among health experts and Democrats about the possibility that President Donald Trump might rush a potentially faulty coronavirus vaccine ahead of the November election, to save his presidency.



But even though there are vaccine candidates entering Phase 3 clinical trials, it’s highly unlikely even the bare minimum of clinical trial data will be available by November, making any possible attempt to speed up a vaccine before the election extremely difficult.



“I cannot imagine that you would have data that shows efficacy and in a period of time that would be over the next few months,” said vaccine expert Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who sits on the FDA vaccine advisory committee.



Trump has certainly ignored established rules before. We dove deep into why the vaccine safety guardrails that exist may be too high for Trump to get around, even if he tries to bypass them.

