There will not be many speeches. we have a clear goal

This is not an organized gathering.

This is a spontaneous gathering. We will try to present a political agenda, a political solution ahead of the spontaneous gathering, ahead of the formulated demand that you present an agenda, what needs to be done, etc. They want to note that there will not be many speeches today, the purpose of our being here is to present that agenda. YSU associate professor Menua Soghomonyan said about this in his speech during the regular rally that started in front of the National Assembly building with the demand for Pashinyan’s resignation.

“In case of accepting that agenda, it is necessary to start applying it. And in case of not being accepted, you have to leave the platform,” he added.