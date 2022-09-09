There will be no recognition of Kosovo. President of Serbia

During the meeting with the representatives of the EU, Germany, and France, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on social networks that Belgrade will not recognize the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, a compromise is necessary.

“We are talking about the future of Serbia, there will be no recognition of Kosovo. Right now we are talking with Miroslav Lajčak, the EU Special Representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues in the Western Balkans, Emmanuel Bonn, and Jens Pletner, the foreign and security policy advisors of France and Germany. I am always ready for compromise solutions in accordance with the Serbian constitution and UN Security Council Resolution 1244,” wrote Vučić on Instagram and published a photo from the meeting.