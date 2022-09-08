There was a chance to recognize the independence of Artsakh, there was no deception, Aliyev admitted it. Ara Ayvazyan



There was a chance to recognize Artsakh’s independence, what kind of self-deception are we talking about? Former RA Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said this in a conversation with MediaHub.am , commenting on the fact that the authorities are actively circulating the statement of Arsen Torosyan, deputy of the “Civil Agreement” faction, that there is no chance of recognition of Artsakh’s independence and there was no need to engage in self-deception. We asked Ayvazyan whether this means that the public, including the foreign ministers, have been deceived and misled for so long, saying that there are chances in that direction.

“You know that the negotiation process proceeded according to the following principles: non-use of the threat of force, as well as within the framework of territorial integrity and the right to self-determination. In other words, the whole process was connected to the recognition of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh. That is why the Armenian side was always in those negotiations. Our goal was for Azerbaijan to recognize the right to self-determination, if Azerbaijan had accepted the Madrid principles, it means that it had accepted them to some extent,” he said.

The former Foreign Minister reminded that the President of Azerbaijan himself admitted that behind closed doors he was forced to recognize the independence of Artsakh. “Therefore, there can be no question of deception or self-deception here. Armenia has consistently done everything to prevent the negotiation process from failing, Azerbaijan has failed the negotiation process and followed the path of using force. If in the course of Armenian diplomacy, Azerbaijan and the international community accepted that there is also the issue of recognizing the right to self-determination within the framework of the negotiation principles, then we had advanced enough. There was a possibility of that and I would like to remind you again that the president of Azerbaijan said that behind closed doors they are forcing him to recognize the independence of Artsakh. “Is there any stronger proof than this that there was no deception?” he said.

