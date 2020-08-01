There should be a solution granting NK international status, keeping it Armenian – Frank Pallone

Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues is determined to make efforts for achieving a solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict that will grant it an international status and keep it Armenian, ARMENPRESS reports Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Rep. Frank Pallone said during a video conference between the Armenia-USA parliamentary friendship group and the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

”The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues will continue making efforts for the establishment of lasting peace in the region. I know that now is a tense period and Azerbaijan is launching aggression. But we know that it’s necessary to achieve a solution that will grant Nagorno Karabakh an international status, keeping it Armenian”, Pallone said.