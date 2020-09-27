There is no need for volunteering, in case of occurrence the RA Ministry of Defense will make a special statement

In recent hours, there have been numerous cases when individuals, groups (up to 10,000 people) apply to military commissariats throughout the country with a request to enlist in the army and travel to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contact line. This was reported by the Information և Public Relations Department of the RA Ministry of Defense.

The RA Ministry of Defense, highly appreciating the readiness of our compatriots, informs that at this moment there is no need for volunteering, and in case of occurrence, the RA Ministry of Defense will make a separate, special statement.