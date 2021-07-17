There is an impression Pashinyan deliberately forms an atmosphere of fear in the country, Tigran Abrahamyan says

Expert in security issues, the Head of “Henaket” analytical center Tigran Abrahamyan commented on Facebook the recent statement made by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan at a press conference with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Saturday.

“Nikol Pashinyan stated today that according reports received from non-official sources, Azerbaijan plans to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I have an impression the authorities deliberately form an atmosphere of fear in the country to blackmail the public while they prepare for new concessions. We have seen such a ‘working mechanism’ previously when concessions were justified by threats of possible war by Azerbaijan,” Abrahamyan wrote.

In the words of the expert, from the other hand, Pashinyan tries to create an impression it is not interested in the regional configuration of unblocked transport routes and impedes the process. “The reality is they are just trying to present the dangerous developments around us in a favorable light for Armenia,” added Abrahamyan.