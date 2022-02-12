There is a pre-insurgency situation in Armenia now,

Among the significant events that took place in February in the last century of the history of our people are the “February Uprising” of 1921 & The beginning of the Artsakh movement in February 1988. It has been 101 years since the first event, and 34 years have passed since the second …

And so, 34 years later, after a strong national awakening, after the restoration of independence and resistance to the trials of war, after the seemingly unbelievable victories of 1992-94, the generation whose many children were sacrificed at the cost of their lives and devotion is now stubborn. , desperate, but at the same time full of anger and revenge. It is like a cruel mockery of fate. Just like 101 years ago, a foreign “ArmHeghkom” government has been established in Armenia for several years now, in the person of Nikol Pashinyan and his servants, who have set themselves the task of throwing, persecuting, and persecuting all possible “non-Nicolaitans”. Some of the differences are that the Nikolai police, following the example of their Bolshevik grandfathers, still do not kill political prisoners by axing them in prisons. However, the issue is not the parallels between historical events and modern events. The point is that it is already February, and with every step of the current socio-political, socio-economic events in Armenia, the possibility of an uprising or, so to speak,

a change of government under political pressure is being emphasized more and more. Objectively, there is a pre-insurgent situation in Armenia now. And there are almost all the necessary preconditions to get rid of Nikol Pashinyan’s catastrophic and headstrong government. One of the necessary components is not yet visible on the outside, that is, the readiness to stand up with the “whole people” and take to the streets and squares to remove the useless “authorities”. However, let us dare to note that this is a deceptive or seeming feeling. Currently, the country has a difficult moral and psychological atmosphere, a disgraceful socio-economic, legal, political, administrative situation, widespread defenselessness from external enemies, who do not hide their genocidal plans and actions. In addition, the Nikolai regime is taking obvious steps aimed at Turkifying Armenia. Add to this the de facto abolition of the right to run for office through elections, in the sense that if a non-Nicolaean leader is actually elected somewhere, he is immediately arrested or pressured against him and his supporters.

Add to this the abolition of the judiciary, because if any judge dares to act in accordance with the law and even release any politically persecuted figure on bail, that judge will be arrested immediately. Add to that the fact that freedom of speech is almost zero, moreover, the Nicolaitan regime has imposed draconian fines even … for swearing. It sounds ridiculous, but even the freedom to swear at the authorities has been taken away from society, or rather it has been made “paid”. Let’s add to that the rise in prices of everything, the devaluation of the dram, the foreign exchange …

The current regime is practically based solely on the support of the punitive bodies – the “Nikola police” – a few Nikolai oligarchs. It can also be added that the regime of Nikol Pashinyan, who has been raping the interests of Armenia and the Armenians for some time, enjoys the support of the dictators of Ankara and Baku. All this was not made (it has been made for a long time), but directly emphasized the need for a possible uprising or a change of government in the form of a rebellion. In principle, the moment may come when the opposition political forces, which claim not to violate the constitution, will even admit that in such a situation, the imperatives of the existence of the state and the people take precedence over all constitutional norms. By and large, the situation and crisis created by the capitulation announcement on November 9, 2020, have not only not been resolved, but have deepened, giving rise to certain metastases. The continuation of Nikol Pashinyan’s rule in such conditions will mean only one thing. Death of Armenia. A rhetorical question arises. Do people who consider themselves Armenians և citizens of Armenia aspire to death? And if not, then we should hope to see all those compatriots on the streets very soon, among the fighters fighting to oust Nikol Pashinyan and his group from power. It is hardly worth waiting for the grandchildren of the ax-wielding people of 1921 to bite and destroy the last chances of Armenia and future generations, our children.

Armen Hakobyan