According to our sources in Vanadzor, there has been a big dispute in the city these days, which can also be considered a painful consequence of political life.

According to our source, the young people who had an argument in the city called each other “Edmon Marukyan”, after which a big fight started. The situation has become so complicated that the parties had to turn to people who are highly respected in the city, through whose mediation the conflict was resolved, but only after the other party called “Edmon Marukyan” apologized.

This is, in fact, ridiculous; on the other hand, it seems to be the most objective assessment of the activities of Edmon Marukyan, who considers Nikol Pashinyan a “genocidal plague” and then took the post of ambassador from the same Pashinyan. Many simply do not want to be identified with Edmon Marukyan by anyone.

ASCP Especially after this incident, we think that Orinats Yerkir leader Artur Baghdasaryan has all the legitimate grounds to sue those who compare him with Edmon Marukyan.