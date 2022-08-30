Theft and plagiarism last 40 days. Edgar Ghazaryan, about the rector of ASTU

Theft and plagiarism take 40 days. Public politician, and lecturer Edgar Ghazaryan, who was expelled from the university by the rector of ASTU, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

In particular, he noted: “This modernized version of the old Armenian folk saying is entirely related to ASTU rector Diana Galoyan (daughter of ANC member Zoya Tadevosyan).

He explained to the media that after the end of the contract signed with me, I did not apply to sign a new contract.

Today, in the group of lecturers of the ASTU Management Chair, the laboratory assistant of the chair informed all the lecturers to appear and write applications, because no one has yet written an application and no decree has been issued for the new academic year, while the lesson plans have already been drawn up and published without my involvement.

You have to be honest in the matter of inferiority too, because the 40-day revelation of the truth applies to all cases, sometimes sooner.”