The way to remove Nicole from power

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Non-fulfillment of Aliyev’s demand to set a deadline for giving the Zangezur Corridor to Azerbaijan may presumably lead to a new war. As this requirement is not stated in the first and second tripartite declarations, it may be the result of verbal agreements. The only way to not fulfill the demand and at the same time avoid the war is the resignation of the person holding the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. During the regular question-and-answer session with the members of the government in the National Assembly, the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Arthur Ghazinyan asked Nikol Pashinyan whether he would resign in exchange for not giving the “Zangezur Corridor”.

Instead of giving a very clear and concrete answer, Nicole resorted to manipulation, accusing the opposition MP of being an Azeri agent on the basis of developing foreign narratives in Armenia. Can you imagine the person the former head of the National Security Service (or rather the chief’s deputy) used to use the nickname “Jackal” accusing the opposition member of being an enemy agent? How can you not remember the common saying that the thief is the first to call ․ “Catch the thief!” It is not enough, he advised going to court, where they will prove what he said. He added that “no criminal case can change what I said.” Of course, he can not change, because law enforcement agencies are in his pocket today. But after the change of government, I’m afraid that not only will they change, but they will also reveal what “Jackal” the former head of the NSS was talking about.

But this article would have been incomplete if I had not referred to its continuation in connection with the above. When Nikol’s second answer to Arthur Ghazinyan’s question was heard, I thought that the next questioner from the opposition should continue the topic, even if it was his turn to ask another question. And so it happened, the next was Artsvik Minasyan, who lightly referred to the previous question and answer, and then asked his question about the captives. His question was also on the agenda, especially in the context of the confession made by the person holding the post of NA Speaker in the French Senate. But I think it could have been passed on to another opposition MP, and he should have started the short Ghazinyan-Pashinyan dialogue.

And in general, not only the “Hayastan” faction but also the two opposition factions can work out a joint policy in terms of questions and answers with the members of the government. It is in this format that the implementation of the idea put forward by the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will appear.

Remind me ․ It was not about coming to power, but about the need to remove Nikol Pashinyan from power. And when several people keep alternating on the same topic, Nikol Pashinyan can not continue the manipulative shout for a long time. And in the case of each individual question, when the topic changes, he seems to be refreshed and continues his speech with new strength. Keeping the same topic is about the same as keeping someone working or thinking about the same issue for a long time. The human brain loses its focus and focuses on another subject.

And when the other person constantly forces you to return to the previous topic, the latter can allow a lot of “mistakes”. And the more these mistakes are made, the lower the reputation of the latter will be among the zombie masses of the society. Losing the support of those masses, Nikol Pashinyan will also lose power. I think this may be the way to implement the idea put forward by Serzh Sargsyan.