The US says the Russian invasion of Ukraine could come at any time

New US intelligence suggests Russia could attack Ukraine before the end of the Olympics next week. The news comes after the US and European nations told their nationals to leave the country.

Countries across Europe have readjusted their security plans as the US stepped up its warnings about the potential for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US officials said intelligence shows Russia could be planning to attack Ukraine before the end of the Olympics next week.

With tensions spiking, Washington has announced that President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to speak by phone on Saturday. Talks between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are also expected.

What has the US said?

On Friday, more Western nations called for their citizens to leave Ukraine after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could start any day, and would likely begin with an air assault.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular briefing: “We recognize that if President Putin were to decide to invade, that this would make it a very difficult circumstance on the ground for American citizens.

She added that the White House wanted to be “very clear and direct” about “the risks that would be posed to any civilian if they remain in the country.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russian forces could invade Ukraine “at any time.”

“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and to be clear — that includes during the Olympics,” Blinken said during a visit to Australia.

In a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken stressed that Washington continues to support Kyiv’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

How have European leaders reacted?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Biden, Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — with the leaders reaffirming the need for strong and swift sanctions in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

“The allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia, should there be further violations of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Germany’s government spokesperson said on Twitter.

“All diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe.”