The US is against any changes to Armenia’s borders

The immediate reaction of the United States was to stop the violence and establish a ceasefire, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said while answering a journalist’s question: What is Washington’s position regarding Azerbaijan’s invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia?

According to her, their delegation spoke very openly, and they noted that it was from the side of Azerbaijan. They accepted this and during this visit they continue to learn that some challenges arising from the peace agreement in relation to the 2020 conflict, she said.

US Congresswoman Jackie Spieier, in turn, also mentioned that the House of Representatives has already put forward a resolution, the co-authors of which are themselves.