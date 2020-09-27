The US department of state Escalation of Violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan

MORGAN ORTAGUS, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON
The United States is alarmed by reports of large scale military action along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone that has resulted in significant casualties, including civilians. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and injured.
The United States condemns in the strongest terms this escalation of violence. Deputy Secretary Biegun called the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, to urge both sides to cease hostilities immediately, to use the existing direct communication links between them to avoid further escalation, and to avoid unhelpful rhetoric and actions that further raise tensions on the ground.
The United States believes participation in the escalating violence by external parties would be deeply unhelpful and only exacerbate regional tensions. We urge the sides to work with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to return to substantive negotiations as soon as possible. As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the conflict.
Comments
Jenny Karabekos says
USA knows very well who is behind all of this and should do more to stop the one trouble maker country in the region who instigates these conflicts and supports these wars. It’s a shame in 21st century to have this happening. We have not made any progress as humanity since our existence on this planet, we continue killing each other with different methods. There has to be peace on earth, and all the wars should stop. We are all hypocrites by just sitting around the table of discussions without any resolutions because the only thing we care a bout is profits. Your death is my life, shame!!