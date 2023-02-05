The Unwanted Prime Minister, Pashinyan didn’t Manage to Participate in the Liturgy at Seven Wounds Church Today,

According to Hraparak.am , RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is currently in Gyumri, he visited Yot Verk church, where a holy liturgy is being celebrated under the leadership of Archbishop Michael,

leader of Shirak Diocese. Our sources said that the prime minister, having met the not-so-friendly reception of the reverend, left the church, left without saying a word, according to reports, he went to the Hakob Mtsbnetsi church in district 58 to participate in the liturgy held there.

It is still not clear for what purpose the prime minister visited Gyumri.

We will try to talk with Archbishop Michael a little later, after the liturgy.

