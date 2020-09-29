The UN Security Council has called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to cease fire immediately

The UN Security Council has called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately cease hostilities. As reports “Armenpress” referring to TASS, after the closed discussion in the UN Security Council, this was stated by Abdur Abari, the permanent representative of Niger to the UN, who chaired the Security Council in September.

“Members of the UN Security Council support the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate end to hostilities and the easing of tensions, and a return to negotiations without delay,” he said.

He also did not rule out holding a meeting with the representatives of the conflicting parties. “If necessary, we will talk to the two ambassadors (Armenia ․ Azerbaijan) so that they can come to an understanding,” Abari added.