The UK has gone into full #coronavirus lockdown with the public banned from leaving home for nonessential reasons

The UK will go into full lockdown from this evening with the British public only allowed to leave their homes to buy food or do essential work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the decision on Monday evening after a surge in coronavirus cases suggested that the UK is just two weeks behind the level of outbreak currently being seen in Italy.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home,” Johnson said in a televised statement from his Downing Street residence.

The prime minister announced that from Monday evening the British people would only be allowed to leave home for the following “very limited purposes”:

Shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

One form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household;Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

In order to ensure that the lockdown is abided by, Johnson also announced that he would close all shops selling “non-essential goods” as well as playgrounds, libraries, and places of worship.

He also announced a ban on gatherings of more than two people in public, excluding those people who live together.

All social gatherings will also be banned, including “weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.”

“You should not be meeting friends,” Johnson told the UK.

“If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No.