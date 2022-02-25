The Two Turks negotiating occupation of Armenia Using political language “normalization”

On February 24, in Vienna, the special representatives of the process of normalization of the relations between Armenia and Turkey took place, the meeting of the RA NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan with Ambassador Serdar Kilic.

The special envoys reaffirmed that the ultimate goal of the talks is a full-fledged settlement between Armenia and Turkey, as agreed during their first meeting in Moscow.

They exchanged views on possible joint concrete steps in this regard, reaffirmed their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.

Rubinyan confirmed that Armenia is ready to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, during which the third round of talks on the occupation of Armenia