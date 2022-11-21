fbpx

The two arch-enemies of Armenian, Azerbaijan, and Israel discuss prospects of military and technical cooperation

Azerbaijani and Israeli Defense Ministers Zakir Hasanov and Benny Gantz discussed the prospects of military-technical cooperation between Baku and Tel Aviv during a telephone conversation,

In the course of the conversation the sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral military-technical cooperation, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Gantz noted that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are based on friendship and mutual trust and expressed gratitude for the decision to open Azerbaijani Embassy in Tel Aviv.

