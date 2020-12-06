By Theodore Shoebat,

The Russians are now warning that the Turks want to sabotage Russia’s position in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). I did a video on this:,

Following the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense signed an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a joint situation monitoring center. Later, the Azerbaijani side announced the activities of Turkish sappers in the NKR.

“Nezavisimaya Gazeta” writes about this, presenting the analytical opinion of the Russian military that Turkish special forces units left for Karabakh under the name of those sappers.

According to Reserve Major General Yuri Netkach, the Turkish special forces unit provides support to the Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno Karabakh and may organize sabotage against the Russian peacekeeping forces.

“Ankara’s goal is to get Moscow out of the NKR, just like it is out of the Transcaucasus. “It is possible to do this by sabotaging by Turkish special forces, turning the local population against Russian peacekeepers .”

The source notes that according to the Voice of Turkey Telegram, there are Turkish sappers in Karabakh, who, according to analysts, are in fact members of the “SAS Special Forces” or Special Forces.