– They called from the place. I sent the car to Stepanakert. As they say, they gathered near Teghi, they don’t let anyone move to Karabakh. They don’t even say when they will move. Perhaps they are waiting for the Russians to come, to accompany…, – was my neighbor Alyosha, with roots from Artsakh, having lost relatives in all the past wars.

Despite the clear and sunny August weather, Alyosha’s face was dark, like a hail cloud gathering from the peaks of Aragats. The professional approach required calling, going and seeing on the spot, taking photos, video recording, recording, verifying data from several other official and unofficial sources, combining all that, and then just formulating and ordering.

Such are the minimum professional requirements for journalism. But, since for the unchanging client, that is, the society, all that – Berdzor and Artsakh, Syunik and Vaik, Gegharkunik and Kotaik, above all, are absolutely uninteresting, what is the point of tormenting oneself? And then, where is that master, the society itself, which is not even bothered by its own destruction? The general rotten morale-psychological atmosphere is such that if the news is spread tomorrow that Nikol Pashinyan and his beloved colleague Aliyev have agreed to hand over Silachi district, the micro-hometown of Nikol’s most famous oligarch, to the Azerbaijani Turks, then first of all, everyone will treat it the same as treated the surrender of Hadrut, Shushi, Karvachar, most of Artsakh, Shurnukh, Black Lake to the enemy. And besides, in the “Silachi” district, possibly under the patronage of the same mentioned oligarch, there will be a big celebration, fireworks, welcoming their beloved Azerbaijani Turks with a prayer, “and and so on” after. “Is it true that Berdzor is a gift from Anna Hakobyan and Nikol Aliyev?” another neighbor asked. In this case, there is nothing to clarify or clarify even with professional approaches. What exactly? Is it Mehriba Aliyeva-Pashaeva’s birthday, or is it that the Prime Minister of Armenia set the deadline for the depopulation of Berdzor, Aghavno, and Sus on that very day? Is it really a gift or not? However, what difference does it make if the fact – the depopulation and surrender of Berdzor is an existing reality? I was watching various shots, interviews, reports taken on the eve of the depopulation of Aghavnoi and Berdzor… With the psychological terror and monetary temptations used by officials considered Armenian, they are being depopulated… the settlements and buildings that have been re-examined. Considered Armenian, but by the hands of Turkish program implementers. Either compensation will be given, or don’t burn the houses, or… In other words, the Motherland is something that can be taken and given to the enemy, promising, for example, that they will give a 600 thousand dollar mansion in the USA like that official from Nikolay. And that’s where the cruel Turkish proverb comes to mind. “Money to Armenians, land to Turks.” It is only interesting that when Yerevan is handed over to the Turks, for example, what compensations will Nikol Pashinyan promise, or will the residents be lined up, accompanied by a couple of checkered soldiers, driven to the “Korea Valley” and slaughtered there, without any compensation? By the way, that day is not so far away, as it may seem to someone who wandered into the “Bangladesh” market or got lost in the “mall” of Massiv. Armen Hakobyan