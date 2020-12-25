The Turkish press is “hit” for French RAFALE Jets and METEOR and the German “worries” about the equipment in Greece

In the last week, the Greek Staff has noticed that the Turkish press has indulged in a barrage of publications regarding the armament agenda of the Ministry of National Defense. Turkish journalists, in their reports, both in print and on television, also host statements by former Turkish Armed Forces Officers who also express their concern about the forthcoming changes in the balance of power in the Aegean.

However, the Germans have also rushed to the side of the Turks, where they in turn declare themselves “worried” about the efforts made by Greece in order to increase its deterrent power, but also to replace old means with new, more capable ones. Of course, the colleagues from the North diligently forget the statements of the German Foreign Minister, Haiko Maas, who is in favor of the continuation of Ankara’s armaments plans and especially for the 214 type submarines, such as those owned by the Greek fleet and all the previous period they stood the spearhead and the power multiplier in the face of Turkish challenges.

However, the Greek Staff clarifies that Greece is proceeding only with what is absolutely necessary for the Armed Forces to continue to be the deterrent shield of the country but also the long spear of Foreign policy. Most of the sub-programs that come to Parliament from the political leadership after the proposals of the military, are programs that should have “oiled” the country’s defense machine for years so that everything is 100% combat-ready. Four unknown aces in the sky of the Archipelago Clearly, as noted by the same lips, the acquisition of the 18 French RAFALE, in addition to being a reliable weapon in the experienced hands of the Greek Air Force, is also a political-diplomatic move as it strengthens the Greek-French alliance. In Turkey, at least as far as the French RAFALE are concerned, they have cause for concern because it is another type of fighter of the French school, which never flew with the crescent in the vertical tail. Mirage F1, Mirage 2000, Mirage 2000-5 ρεις Three types of fighter jets that the Turks did not know, did not know the capabilities of their electronic systems, never grabbed their controls, but realized that they were permanently behind the Turkish F-16 as hunters of delinquency within the Greek sky.