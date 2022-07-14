The Syrian Armenian Central Committee strongly condemns the Pro Turkish Pashinyan ban on Murat Papazian’s entry to Armenia.

interesting analysis! he talks about many issues (Nikol’s lawyer was sent to ZARUHIN on the issue of March 1st, at the moment! arrested!)

the many questions said and unsaid, especially about the splits of the city! So there is a terrorist behind Nicole! Now, after this day, the sins of the party? Why were they not scolded? The scumbag is destroying our hands from the fall, and you are looking at us like that, eat grass, spread it out! https://youtube.com/watch?v=qKmdsTABakc&feature=share

The pro-Turkish and pro-Turkish authorities of Pashinyan will clearly violate the international standards of democracy with this act, as well as the right of people to freedom of speech and free travel.

Therefore, he will also express a clear attitude towards the Alliance. let’s note that Comrade Murat’s entry is banned to Turkey and Azerbaijan, and today to the Armenia…. Central Committee of the Armenian State of Syria Read also the statement of the ARF Bureau. Murad Papazyan, declared an undesirable person in Turkey and Azerbaijan, is an undesirable person for the Pashinyan authorities Murad Papazyan. On the order of Prime Minister Pashinyan, an undesirable element is observed in Armenia “We did not understand why Pashinyan refused to meet the mayor of Paris at the last second”. CCAF co-chairman. “Publication” ARF Bureau’s statement.