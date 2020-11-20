The story of the suspected ISIS jihadist arrested in the Peloponnese

Greek city times: The 27-year-old from Tajikistan, who was arrested in the Peloponnese on accusations of being a member of ISIS, boarded a boat with other immigrants in 2017 in order to reach Lesvos from Turkey with his wife and their four children.

The police then recorded the six members of the family, who then took the road to Moria camp.

There, the 27-year-old applied for political asylum. Then, after a long time, a non-governmental organization provided a home for the family, as the 27-year-old was considered a political refugee and received political asylum.

In his reports to the Asylum Service, he allegedly claimed that he was being persecuted in his homeland by the regime that rules the country. In fact, he claims that his wife is the sister of the opposition leader in Tajikistan.

Somehow, the family finally settled in a house in Tripoli.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued against the 27-year-old for being a member of ISIS.

During a check made on him on Wednesday, police officers in Tripoli found that a red alert was pending against him and an alarm was sounded.

The 27-year-old Tajik was arrested and taken to the Prosecutor of Nafplio.

The officers of the Greek Police are not able, based on the little information at their disposal, to know whether the 27-year-old is an ISIS jihadist or persecuted by the regime of his homeland.

The regime in Tajikistan.

The strongman in Tajikistan is President Emomali Rahmon, who was re-elected in the last election with more than 90% of the vote, with no opposition candidates running in the election.

Thus, Rahmon secured a new seven years as president of the country. This is his fifth term in office as President of Tajikistan since 1994.

A 30-year-old lawyer who had tried to run in the last election failed to garner the 200,000 signatures in support of his candidacy.

Rahmon is the longest-serving leader of the former Soviet republic, and allegations of no free elections have been repeated for almost three decades, as well as OSCE reports of non-free elections.

