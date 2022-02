RPA speaker Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook page. “When the street brings the populists to power, the states” led “by them shamefully concede territories.

Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia. The anti-heroes who brought wars and lost territories are Saakashvili, Pashinyan, Poroshenko and Zelensky. This was the “core” of revolutions. Woe to the states and peoples where revolutionary populists come to power. ”