The state and the society is being destroyed just like that ․ Edgar Ghazaryan

Former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan writes ․

“The government headed by Nikol Pashinyan, which has caused the death of about 5,000 young people, the cause of war, and the death of more than 9,000 people due to the mismanagement of COVID-19, has deprived the mourning Armenian people of even the advice to mark the Christian dead. The numerous exhortations, official messages, and suggestions of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church remained unanswered for the creatures who included the orthodoxy in the state calendar.

The state and the society is destroyed just like that, when all the values, traditions, sanctities, which have been the basis of the society’s existence, its way of life for centuries, are ruthlessly destroyed and destroyed.

Such people deserve the fate of being unburied and unremembered, to be remembered only by cursing and cursing.

May the good news of Christmas reach the souls of our dead through our prayers, we will definitely find opportunities to visit their graves, and one day we will restore it, in the national-church rite. ”