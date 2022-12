The space was conquered, and the dry port remained. Hraparak.am

The space, conquered, remained the dry port. As Kerobyan says, it is the government’s priority. “If everything goes right, 20-40 thousand jobs will be created in Gyumri within 2-3 years.” Build, build, let them create dry fishing and military ports. Let them create world (world trade centers), international (providing cargo exchange between different countries), local (for sheltering short-shore shipping or even smaller ships) ports. Enough of the breeding of crocodiles swimming in water, let them bring flying crocodiles to stay dry. The word harbor is also used in a metaphorical sense, which means a resting place, a resting place. You have not understood Kerobyan correctly. The government wants to make Gyumri a haven for Azerbaijanis and Turks, where they can relax and have fun. There are such parked dry ports in Jermuk, Syunik, Gegharkunik… The people have seen the cosmic height of this government, the water depth remains to be measured. The pre-election campaign began by climbing from pillar to post, reaching space. Now they will go down and go deep into the ocean.