The sequel is already known,

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Nikol Pashinyan “reserves the right” for RA citizens to treat his government as he and his entourage treated the previous ones.

From what this appears, will ask the astonished reader, who has hitherto seen and heard the exact opposite? Let me answer from the following part of the speech delivered at the 6th congress of the party he founded. Let’s read: “Why and how did all this begin? started because a group of RA citizens simply couldn’t come to terms with the fact that elections in RA are continuously falsified, that people are persecuted for using their right to express an opinion, that television is controlled, that measures are also taken to control internet content, that corruption has become a key system of public relations. In short, people are not free.

And now let’s turn to the separate ideas of Pashinyan one by one. First, in the past, elections were continuously rigged. Yes, it was. But as the lawsuit submitted by the opposition blocs to the Constitutional Court showed, the nationwide election of June 20, 2021 was also falsified. But the CC did not confirm the existence of forgeries, I would ask the reader. Let me answer: yes, he did not confirm it, but when did that happen for the CC to confirm it? As before, during Nikol’s rule, the Supreme Court is called not to confirm the existence of falsifications but to water them down. Even more, in the past, at least in local elections, people were allowed to make their own choices. During Nikol’s reign, opposition candidates were first arrested. However, when they saw that the man, being in the detention center, wins the struggle to form local autonomy, switched to another method. Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan, for example, defeated the Kapkakans in just such a situation.

However, seeing that keeping a person in detention is useless, Nikol’s government switched to a much more anti-democratic method. An opposition figure with the sympathy of the voters is allowed to participate in local elections and then detained so that the winning force cannot form a local government. In this regard, the case of Vanadzor is an example for us. And then they appoint someone as a temporary mayor. And even that temporary can serve for years.

Moving on, Nicole says that in the past people were persecuted for exercising their right to express an opinion. Of course, it was so, but the same thing is happening today: people are not only persecuted for expressing their opinion, but they are also beaten in the yard of their building (Edgar Ghazaryan) or even killed, as it happened in the case of Armen Grigoryan. As far as I can remember, under the former, against whom I personally fought for two decades, no opposition figure had died in court.

Television was controlled, says Nicole. I think that if he had an ounce of honesty, he would have kept quiet about the incident. Public television, for example, not only hasn’t changed in that respect, but the situation has gotten worse. If in the past oppositionists were allowed to appear on public airwaves once in a while, today even that once in a while is a strict exception. That’s one thing, and two: if they used to close A1+, giving the air to another private TV station, today they close H2, which has years of experience, giving the city air to the public broadcasting company. H2 is being closed because the government with its owner has problems to find out.

In terms of the Internet, I can say that Nicole also wanted to shut it down from time to time, as happens in some non-democratic countries. But it did not have the necessary technology and could not buy it in the West. Because there they would be very surprised that in the “bastion of democracy”, let alone in the member state of the “elite group of democracies”, how is it possible to close social networks?

Corruption remained. Yes, corruption was simply rotting in the past, but it seems that the eyes of Pashinyan, who was very keen in the past, no longer see badly. He does not see the phenomenon of quick enrichment of people around him. Which in 4 years began to accumulate huge wealth on the Armenian scale. One, and two, he is supposedly not aware (anti-corruption non-governmental organizations do not inform him) that the chief of staff, deputy minister, minister, deputy and other high-ranking officials during the covid epidemic and even during the war, when these officials not only did not exceed their ” plans” and did not fulfill them, giving a reward is a typical example of state corruption (bribery in legal form).

So, after the change of power, and it will happen sooner or later, the new leader of Armenia will have the right to start his speech like this. “Why and how did all this start? started because a group of RA citizens simply could not cope with the reality that in RA…” the sequel, dear reader, is already known to you.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/9364f5a0156fb30df62c2515d80ba11d?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»