The Senate of the US state of Minnesota has recognized the Republic of Artsakh

The Senate of the state of Minnesota has adopted a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh and declaring May 5 the day of recognition of the Artsakh Republic. As reported by Armenpress, Anush Ghalavyan, Advisor to the Speaker of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

The Adviser to the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic published the resolution attached to the post.

Emergency News from the United States 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 The Senate of the US state of Minnesota has adopted a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh and declaring May 5 the day of recognition of the Artsakh Republic.