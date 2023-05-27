The salvation of Artsakh is the removal of Nikol

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

A year or two ago, when it became known that the people of Artsakh were getting Russian passports, our Russo-haters made noise.

As if the people of Artsakh are going to be included in the Russian Federation, how is that possible… Then the noise died down, and today it is already known that Nikol’s government is ready to “gift” them to Russia, if it cannot ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh through the international mechanism. Let me say from the very beginning that it is a bluff: no international mechanism exists and cannot theoretically exist. It cannot, because even concern about the population of any territory that is part of Azerbaijan would be interference in the internal affairs of that country. I say just concern, let alone autonomy or something else. This is evidenced only by the slap that Nikol received in Moscow, when Ilham used the name of Khankendi several times.

Returning to the fantastic phenomenon of “gifting” Artsakh to Russia, I will immediately reassure the Russian haters. And let me say that it is also a sign of non-existence. and the reason for this is the Russian-Ukrainian war. If the Russian Federation could not take back the corridor from the so-called eco-activists, how will it “take” all of Artsakh from under Ilham’s nose? Russians can be calm, such a prospect does not “threaten” Artsakh in the coming years. And if the Russians lose, as the “Russian-hating Armenians” want, then we will not only lose Artsakh, which can already be considered lost, but also Armenia. Only they can not see that Azerbaijan will attack Armenia if the Ukrainians win. And only they can see the possibility of the West hindering NATO Turkey, which stands behind Azerbaijan.

As for Artsakh, it can already be considered lost, because the only option to deal with it is to remove Nikol, but our people do not want that by and large. If he wanted to, he would have taken to the streets, just like in February 1988. Or how he rejected Serzh 5 years ago. And in that case, the only possible option can be considered, at least in the near future, the transfer of Artsakh residents to Armenia. And in case of that option, the majority of Artsakh residents will naturally try to migrate to Russia. And what the “Russian-hating Armenians” were fighting against the possibility of a year or two ago, will come to life automatically. Just one clarification, they will leave for Russia, leaving Artsakh to Azerbaijanis. Just as they have already left Shushi and Hadrut region today. And in order for this not to happen, I have to repeat myself, Nikol Pashinyan should be removed from the post of Prime Minister. And as fast as possible.

