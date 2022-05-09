The saddest thing is that these are the words of Sparapet’s brother

Russia took to the streets to pressure the opposition, to sign the’s document of the Union State ․ will not work. Aram Sargsyan

The saddest thing is that they say Sparapet’s brother to the Sparapet who liberated Artsakh, who built an army, who fought all his life against the internal and external Turks, who knew what the homeland was and loved more than his own life, who would never allow If Artsakh were part of Azerbaijan and definitely if it were alive now it would lead this struggle against Turkification.

From Vahe Movsisyan’s Facebook page