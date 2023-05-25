Serob Marutyan,

Referring to the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev to be held in Moscow today, “Hraparak” wrote that “in the ruling circles, they do not exclude the signing of a protocol to recognize mutual territorial integrity, moreover, they are sure that it has already been signed.

” , it’s just a matter of choosing the right place and place to make that document public.”

This hypothesis can be quite probable, if we take into account that Russia, according to everything, considered the Artsakh issue a priority for Armenia and the Armenian people, as the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated yesterday, stressing that Russia is a mediator in this matter.

In other words, Moscow announced on this issue that the responsibility is fully placed on the official Yerevan. The United States, in fact, declares that the most important thing for them is their interests in the South Caucasus, and for the sake of those interests, where the peace negotiations between Yerevan and Baku will take place, in Washington, Brussels or in another part of the world (Moscow is meant, of course) is not important.

Moreover, the USA emphasizes the need for direct negotiations. With all this in mind, at least a few things can be assumed

Moscow, in case of any development of the South-Caucasian scenario, has one or more backup options for its future actions or “behavior”.

Washington also has its backup options regarding how things will develop in the South Caucasus, including if its influence on Georgia weakens a little.

If any document is signed in Moscow today or an already signed document is made public, it can be said that both Yerevan and Baku informed the curators of the “Western Platform” of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement that, taking into account their certain dependence on Moscow, they would not want to “narrow ” to Russia and regardless of which version of the settlement they personally support, a certain role will be reserved for the Russian side. Moreover, in this regard, it is possible that the West has shown some understanding.

It is by no means excluded that if Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a document recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, then Russia will settle the problems of Artsakh and Artsakh Armenians, at least at the current stage, already in the context of Moscow-Baku relations.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/baf6f10fa891577e034ad5c5509b6269?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

