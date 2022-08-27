The refusal of the French and US ambassadors to leave Shush is an insult to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Hajiev

The ambassadors of France and the USA in Azerbaijan openly disdained the government’s invitation to visit Shush. This was announced by Hikmet Hajiyev,

head of the foreign policy department of the Azerbaijani president’s office, during the conference in Shushi.

“It should be evaluated as a non-recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Hajiyev said.

He assessed the ambassadors’ move as “a disrespectful attitude towards the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, because, according to those countries, the conflict is not over yet.”