The real goal of Azerbaijanis is to close the highway

In the morning, Artsakh’s information headquarters spread a message that a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway under the pretext of carrying out environmental works at the intersection under Shushi-Kari. In the conversation with “Hraparak”, the deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Metaxe Hakobyan informed that there were about 40 Azerbaijanis.

Russian peacekeepers started negotiations with Azerbaijanis, which were led by the commander of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, Major General Volkov.

Three hours after the incident, Azerbaijanis opened the road. Azerbaijani Telegram channels write that at the request of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the closed joint-stock company “Azergold”, a number of specialists from Azerbaijan appealed to Russian peacekeepers to ensure their visits to the mines to conduct research in order to find out whether the so-called “occupied” territories of Azerbaijan “how much mineral was exploited in the areas, what profit was made, so that they can apply to the court based on these data.

Speaking about the agenda of peace at any cost, Pashinyan and his political team, with their mega-concession policy and anti-Armenian agenda of abandoning Artsakh, have made us face the fact that the theses that seem like delusions to all of us on TV channels in Turkey and Azerbaijan in recent years may soon become reality. Thanks to the rhetoric and actions of the current Armenian authorities, Azerbaijan has received the green light to apply to the international court and demand from Armenia the money received from the mining industry in Artsakh and a number of areas of Armenia over the course of thirty years. They informed us from Artsakh that it is about the Drombon mine. They are trying to cut off all ways of survival of Artsakh, close all sources of income.

In a conversation with Hraparak, analyst Arman Abovyan, talking about Azerbaijan’s plan to divide Armenia, notes that Azerbaijan is preparing for a new war, and the Armenian authorities are destroying the religious and cultural monuments of the Republic Square with bolts, preparing for the New Year. Returning to the lion cut forty Azerbaijanis who blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway, thus blocking Artsakh, we should note that the announcements of the Azerbaijani telegram channels about studies on mining are part of far-reaching plans. The closure of the road, according to “Hraparak” information, actually had other goals.

From the beginning, the Azerbaijanis wanted to put a customs post on the alternative road to Berdzor, which was put into operation recently, which means that there will be no more connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Artsakh is completely surrounded by Azerbaijan. The Armenian side did not allow to set up a customs post on that road and the Azerbaijanis are trying to achieve the opening of the customs post by exerting pressure. According to our information, the road was opened in exchange for certain agreements, the Armenian side agreed to make certain concessions. We can only guess what concessions these are. Azerbaijani telegram channels inform that after the opening of the road, the Russian peacekeepers escorted the Azerbaijanis to Stepanakert, but the main headquarters of the Russians is located at the Ivanyan airport. The question arises, why do Azerbaijanis go to Stepanakert? According to some reports,

It is a fact that the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by the Azerbaijanis is an additional psychological terror against our compatriots living in Artsakh. It is difficult to say whether Artsakh will be de-Armenized if Azerbaijanis continue to work consistently like this. However, it is impossible not to record the fact that the motherland is being divided piece by piece and “THE FUTURE IS” is no longer visible on the horizon, but the RA authorities are decorating the Square. The rather sober logic, not disconnected from reality, suggests that the presence of terrorists of the enemy state in the territory of the country and the creeping war presuppose, first of all, the rebuilding of the army and the strengthening of the border.

One can envy the precise work of the propaganda and state structures of hostile Azerbaijan. Here they not only spread lies and disinformation, but also carry out anti-Armenian, anti-real propaganda, which prepares the ground for new actions in Artsakh.

Information is actively circulating in the Azerbaijani information field that fourteen Iranian citizens have arrived in Stepanakert from Iran, and they are to conduct courses on the implementation of sabotage and terrorist activities in the territory of Artsakh, teaching the “gangs” of the Artsakh Defense Army. what to do in areas under the control of Russian peacekeepers. According to Azerbaijanis, fourteen Iranian special officers infiltrated Stepanakert from the city of Ize, where there is a secret base of Iranian special services. One thing is clear, with such false information, Azerbaijanis are trying to prepare the ground for new military conflicts.

Let’s not forget, the USA announced that it will help Azerbaijan if any country threatens its territorial integrity. By the way, the Azeri press mentions the names of 14 Iranians and adds that these may not be their real names. They are: Mohammadi Wahab Mehrali, Heydari Abdollah Allah Rahm, Mohammadi Daryush Awaz, Amiritolmarani Elsa Mohammad, Salahshur Duraki Farzad Nader, Mohammadi Aref Hossein, Almasian Nejad Ebrahim Mohammad, Mohammadi Abdallah Mehr Ali, Mohammadi Nasrola Makhtr Ali, Safari Hossein Hatam, Kurziav Ali Hossein, Mohammadi Omid Mehr, Ali Mohammadi Mokhtar Bar Ahmad, Salahshuri Duraki Keramat Nader.

