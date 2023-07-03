The real face of Nicholas Justice,

A person clinging to the position of RA Prime Minister lives in the imaginary reality created in his brain. Many people who still believe in him also live in the same reality.

I have a hard time deciding how this is possible. But that it is so, there can be no doubt. At the same time, I can say for sure that it is not due to hallucinogenic plants or related drugs. In terms of followers, the question is simpler: is it the power of speech or the influence of a manipulative peer? Apart from the repression of the law enforcement system, it is the second main factor in maintaining his personal power. And that’s why it uses liuli. It is thanks to this power that today in Yerevan, the celebrations do not stop, when the people of Artsakh are facing the problem of existence. Because that is what his real position on the issue is aimed at.

To be honest, his off-topic speech gives me a certain “pleasure”. It is a case where the latter uses every opportunity to manipulate both his immediate audience and especially the masses busy with their daily concerns. And it doesn’t matter what exactly is being said at the given event, be it a session of the government or parliament or any other meeting. Take, for example, the measure entitled “Independence of the Judiciary as a Guarantor of the Rule of law”. Topics specific to that structure were presented in it. However, at the very beginning of the opening speech, he referred to the issue of the minimum pension. And she wouldn’t be Nicole if she didn’t praise the minimum pension, as she says, even close to the minimum food basket.

However, if we take into account that the participants were high-ranking Armenian bureaucrats and foreign diplomats, then we have to admit that it was the real place of the Nicholas Pear process. Most of the 608,000 pensioners would presumably nod their heads in agreement. The 73,000 people who receive the minimum pension would definitely have the opposite attitude: with the additional 4,400 drams, you won’t buy much food per month. Diplomats would presumably nod their heads in approval. The approving masses, however, would not wonder why the minimum food basket was calculated so low. Diplomats would also think that their countries did not support Nikol’s government for anything.

But Nikol, who holds the post of Prime Minister, works effectively in real life as well. In the life where we and others like us also live. In this life too, his action is beneficial, naturally, not in terms of the state and society, but in terms of himself, his family members and the law enforcement system that maintains his power. He is very well aware of this, and that is why he proudly talks about the high salaries of the employees of the constituent parts of that system: the police, the anti-corruption committee, the prosecutor’s office, special (anti-corruption) courts, investigative bodies. The immunity of the latter is maintained by those classes of society. And therefore, they too should be rewarded with high salaries plus matching bonuses.

But to what extent the prosecutor’s office carries out justice, I will present just one example. One of the objective media operating in the country reported that post-trial developments are taking place in the case of lieutenant colonel Ara Mkhitaryan, who was beaten 3 years ago and is still in a coma.

Charges against one of the beat brigade were dropped on the grounds that the statute of limitations had passed. Let me remind you that according to testimonies, the governor who participated in the beating submitted his resignation and then became a member of the ruling faction of the National Assembly. And he submitted a report on perjury in the National Assembly to the Prosecutor General. As a result, the soldiers who testified about the beating were charged. This is the kind of justice that is carried out in the conditions of the Nicholas “democracy”.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

