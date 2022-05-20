The Ramkavars of the Diaspora left Nikol Pashinyan and joined with ARF calling for Nikol’s resignation

In Lebanon, Dr. Avetis Dakesyan, who is also a member of the Central Board of the Ramkavar Azatakan Party of the Diaspora headed by Mike Kharapyan,

joined the ARF Dashnaktsutyun demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. It should be noted that the ARF Lebanon branch and the accompanying unions sent a delegation to the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon, where they handed over a memorandum, thus expressing their support for the “Resistance” movement in Armenia and the demand for the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.