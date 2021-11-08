The rally organized by the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc kicks off at Liberty Square

The rally organized by the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc started moments ago at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan. In an earlier message the bloc called on all citizens to join the rally and form a national resistance and change the power ‘which is a precondition to take the country out of the current situation, establish a decent peace, overcome the socio-economic crisis and ensure the security of our country.’
