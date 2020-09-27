The RA NSS urges to contact the hotline in case of misinformation of Azerbaijan on the Internet

The National Security Service urges to strictly observe all the rules of information security, to be vigilant against misinformation spread by Azerbaijan, not to spread suspicious information on the Internet դիմել to contact the RA NSS hotline immediately. “Armenpress” was informed about this from the RA NSS press center.

“Dear compatriots,

The National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia officially declares that in the current situation as a result of the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic, it is necessary to refrain from publishing information, unofficial videos, photos and use only official news except official information.

We urge all media outlets not to publish unverified information or unofficial comments with the relevant authorities.

It is necessary to strictly observe all the rules of information security, be vigilant against misinformation spread by Azerbaijan, in case of suspicious information on the Internet do not spread it դիմել immediately contact the RA NSS hotline at 191 or write a personal letter to www.facebook.com “service” (https://www.facebook.com/www.sns.am/) official page, “the statement reads.