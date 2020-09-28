The RA Foreign Minister briefed the ambassadors on the situation created by Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

On September 28, RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received the Ambassadors accredited to Armenia, heads of international structures and organizations at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An official from the Public Diplomacy Department of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress that the Foreign Minister briefed the heads of the missions accredited in Armenia on the situation created by the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears all the responsibility for the destabilization of the region.

During the meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed concern over Turkey’s unconditional assistance to Azerbaijan, emphasizing that Turkey’s destabilizing policy seriously damages the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as security and stability in the South Caucasus region.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. The Armenian side has 58 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert. A general military mobilization has been declared in the Republic of Armenia և Artsakh։. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has more than 400 casualties. According to the information known so far, the Azerbaijani armed forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 36 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear-end combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 47 armored vehicles.

The representative of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated that the enemy launched a new large-scale offensive in the Araks valley, Mataghis-Talish sections, destroyed 22 enemy tanks, 10 units of other armored vehicles, more than 370 soldiers.