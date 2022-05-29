The protesters will go to several addresses on Monday

Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced in the French Square a little while ago that they will gather in the square on Monday at 11:00 and will go to several addresses.

He hinted that there are deputies who have been taken hostage by these authorities and they should understand who is who. In other words, they will probably go to the addresses of those deputies.

Saghatelyan also mentioned that June 3 will be a day of watershed, and on the 4th of the month they will enter the National Assembly.

