The Prosecutor’s Office has invented a new crime not envisaged by the Criminal Code ․ Ruben Melikyan Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan writes ․

Tomorrow at 17:00 in the “Kentron” residence of the Yerevan court, another disgraceful trial will start, accusing him of speaking (not committing an act).

The peculiarity of this trial is that the prosecutor’s office has invented a new crime not envisaged by the criminal code, that is, “forcing the prime minister”, and it blamed my client. According to the accusation, my client forced the Prime Minister to resign because of our heavy defeat in the 44-day war. My client, Russian citizen Arsen Mirijanyan, who during the whole war “after that sent large-scale aid to the Homeland”, is now being tried under Article 301.1 for “forcing” the number one person responsible for the defeat to resign.