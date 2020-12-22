“The Prosecutor General has the authority to put an end to the issue, for example, to arrest the Prime Minister.” Ara Zohrabyan

The protest march of the lawyers demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the abolition of the martial law and the withdrawal of “My Step” legal deputies by profession from the faction reached the RA General Prosecutor’s Office today.

They submitted a report on the crime in connection with the content of the alleged crime in the actions of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Artsakh. “Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, naturally, is well aware of the role and significance of the Prosecutor’s Office. “If Nikol Pashinyan’s guilt is confirmed by legal proceedings, the prosecutor’s office is determined to prosecute the Prime Minister,” said Ara Zohrabyan, President of the RA Chamber of Advocates. He added.

“Let’s see what developments will take place. I understand that most people do not have faith, because we have always seen law enforcement as supporters of the government. Hopefully, this will not be the case in this new situation. Naturally, the Prosecutor General has the power to put an end to the matter, for example, to arrest the Prime Minister, suspend his powers and close the matter, which will be legal. The public does not allow itself anything superfluous, as you see during the rallies, “Ara Zohrabyan added. He called on the lawyers who went on strike today to join the opposition rally in the Republic Square.