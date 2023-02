The process of beheading the army has started, which is ongoing. MP Garnik Danielyan mentioned this in a briefing with journalists, adding. “For a long time, this government continues that line, and now it’s Khachaturov’s turn.”

Let’s remind you that yesterday, at around 20:10, Grigori Khachaturov was arrested as an accused and was presented to the court in order to discuss the motion to choose detention as a preventive measure.

