The pro-Turkish trio, Arabat Mirzoyan Turkish agent nicknamed “Omega”

Yesterday at the sitting of the NA Committee on Foreign Relations, the well-known pro-Turkish or pro-Turkish trio of these authorities, Ararat Mirzoyan, Maria Karapetyan, Anush Begloyan, appeared side by side.

There is various information about each of them in the press, which testifies to the close ties between them and the Turks, warm contacts and their pro-Turkish attitude. They have also participated in various programs and are active supporters of the warming of Armenian-Turkish relations. For example, a document was published about Ararat Mirzoyan by Mikael Minasyan, that he was recruited by the Turkish authorities as an agent and had the nickname “Omega”.

It has been talked about a lot and has not been completely denied or confirmed. It was written about Maria Karapetyan that in 2015 she took part in the celebration of Nowruz in Azerbaijan and “danced” by the fire with her Turkish colleagues. It was also written about Anush Begloyan that during the online conference of the “Border ZONA” project, which was also attended by representatives of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, she stated that “it does not matter who started the war and whose historical land is Artsakh.” In addition, in 2018 he was an international expert defending the interests of the Western Balkans and the Turkish branch of the Council of Europe, and already after the war, in a briefing with journalists in the National Assembly, he called Shushi Azeri – Shusha.

Now this trio, sitting next to each other yesterday, accused the opposition of making anti-Armenian statements. Probably, any statement against Turkey is already qualified as anti-Armenian.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/825fed0f4747c885f47751f4a00bebd5

