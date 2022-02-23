The Pro Azerbaijan Armenian ruling faction does not show up to the Armenia parliament special session on the issue of condemning the ‘Shushi Declaration’ Video

A special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia was to be convened at noon Wednesday—and on the initiative of the MPs.

The draft NA statement tabled by the opposition “Armenia” Faction on condemning the ratification of the “Shushi Declaration” by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey was on the agenda.

However, this NA session did not take place due to the lack of a quorum.

The members of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction did not show up to this session.

Acting NA speaker Hakob Arshakyan said that according to the NA Rules of Procedure, the registration of MPs continues until the necessary number of legislators is registered—but not for more than four hours.

The draft of this statement submitted by the NA opposition reads as follows, in particular: “The ‘Shushi Declaration,’ with its provocative and destructive nature, is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia. It is a serious challenge to regional and global security, does not contribute to the peaceful development of our region, contradicts the Armenian-Turkish relations’ normalization on the principle of ‘without preconditions,’ and raises serious doubts about official Ankara’s real behavior and intentions.”