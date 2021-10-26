The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan paid a historic visit to Saudi Arabia

2021 October 26 will be a special page in the history of Armenian-Arab relations, particularly the Republic of Armenia-Saudi Arabia. RA President Armen Sargsyan paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia. This unprecedented event is definitely a turning point in Armenia’s international relations.

In the absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia since Armenia’s independence, when no official from Armenia has ever visited the country, the President of Armenia took a historic step, visiting for the first time a country with a unique role in the Arab-Islamic world.

At the airport in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan was welcomed at the highest state level in the person of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel al-Jubeir, and according to the official protocol, the state flag of the Republic of Armenia was raised at the airport.