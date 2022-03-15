The presence of Turkish pilots in Bayraktar in Ukraine has been confirmed – In the “forum” talks in Turkish! https://sws.sh/U77MN

A well-known revelation was made by the well-known media Nordic Monitor, as it states that “Turkey has deployed personnel to operate armed unmanned aircraft aimed at the Russian army in Ukraine”.

This is a development that fully confirms what Directus.gr had reported a few days ago.

Turkish-made Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles developed by the Ukrainian army to destroy Russian military targets were used by Turkish personnel provided by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the disposal of President Volodymyr’s government.

The video, originally posted by Valeriy Zaluzny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, on a Facebook account on March 13, 2022, was circulated on all social media platforms and reportedly reveals a background conversation in Turkish, which is probably coming by Turkish pilots directing an armed drone from a base station to drop a bomb on an alleged Russian artillery fire point, without specifying the location.

Words like “Nice, very good so… Stop it… Okay, guys, this is so much better σουμε We’re developing it [now]”, are heard in Turkish. The video reveals that a man in command and speaking in Turkish was heard giving instructions to a pilot, also a Turk, and commenting on the location of the drone and the command to develop the bomb.

Unsurprisingly, Turkish pilots take the lead in the use of Bayraktar drones, as the Ukrainian army may not have had the necessary capabilities to handle drones or lack the technical skills to deal with them when Ukraine has acquired relatively recent Turkish unmanned aircraft and needs technical assistance from Turkey.

If the video and audio are authentic, this may be the first evidence that Turkey is directly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war and how it is actively working to destroy Russian invading forces on Ukrainian soil.

“Both the development of drones and personnel abroad requires the permission of the Turkish government and must be approved by both the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense in Ankara.”