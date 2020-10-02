The presence of terrorists in the NK conflict zone is a threat to security. Iranian official

The presence of Takfiri terrorists in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone is a threat to peace and security. As reported by Armenpress, the Adviser on International Affairs of the Speaker of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahyan wrote about this on his Twitter page.

The official considers the only way to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be an immediate cessation of hostilities – political negotiations.

“Maintaining perfect security on Iran’s borders is a top priority for Tehran, and Tehran will not make an exception for this country,” he said.