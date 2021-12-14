The power of evil goes on a new adventure. Ishkhan Saghatelyan

NA opposition vice-speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan writes on his Facebook page.

“The power of evil is going on a new adventure at the expense of the rights of the generations of the RA և Artsakh կենս vital interests։.

We have been announcing for some time that the Armenian and Turkish authorities are holding behind-the-scenes talks, which was denied by the Armenian authorities. Yesterday, again from a foreign source, in this case the statement of the Turkish Foreign Minister, it became clear that the two countries are going to appoint special envoys to normalize relations. It is obvious that the appointment of envoys was preceded by secret negotiations held behind the people’s backs, which have turned into a level when envoys must be appointed.

It is known that by 2020 During the war, Turkey presented Armenia with three main preconditions: renunciation of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, legal recognition of the de facto border with Turkey, renunciation of the Artsakh issue. After the aggression unleashed against the Armenian people with the direct participation of Turkey and the end of the war, Turkey added another precondition, the so-called “provision of the Zangezur Corridor” to Azerbaijan.

The authorities of the Republic of Armenia, with the infamous program of the government, in fact satisfied the Turkish precondition of refusing the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, one of the manifestations of which was the shameful statement of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the International Genocide Remembrance Day. The lack of a state position on the status of Artsakh testifies to the fulfillment of one Turkish precondition.

It is noteworthy that on March 16, the ARF Bureau, taking into account the statements of various officials, international and regional developments, and its own information, warned the authorities, who handed over a large part of the homeland to the enemy, not to enter into negotiations with the Republic of Turkey. Achieving the 100-year-old goals of the Turkish state.

Dear compatriots, it is another fact that there is a secret agreement between the Armenian and Turkish authorities. Turkey has never been ready to establish diplomatic relations without preconditions.

When we said we should prevent the Turkification of Armenia, this is what we meant.

“It’s not too late. Nationwide resistance could abort the agenda of Turkey’s forces serving them.