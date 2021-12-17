The post-election sword and “prank” of the CP. how the victory of the opposition is taken away from the communities

Susan Simonyan,

Almost every day, the white camps express radically different views on local elections. Let me bring only two assessments made yesterday.

MP Lilit Stepanyan (CP). “Yes, we are very calm that in some communities our candidate did not succeed, otherwise it would be considered political science or political absurdity. Yes, the democratic waves in Armenia are in the area both vertically and horizontally, be sure, they will tear down all the walls in front of them. “Yes, in some communities we have preferred defeat, but we have not lied, lied, or worse, faced someone else.”

From the Facebook post of NA deputy Agnes Khamoyan. (“Armenia” bloc). Nikol Pashinyan’s “democracy”! “In all the communities where he could not terrorize his fellow citizen, he arrested and detained the opposition-winning oppositionists, this is Nikol Pashinyan’s face.”

And indeed, people who have never had problems with the law before, by winning the local government suddenly became malicious and dangerous criminals.

Two days before the mayoral election in Vanadzor, Mamikon Aslanyan, a former mayor and a candidate who won the local elections, was arrested, who was ahead of Aram Khachatryan, a candidate for the post of Lori regional governor. It can be said that Aslanyan was a man of law, formerly a lawyer. He was accused of changing the purpose of the land without proper permission, seeing the abuse of power and falsification in the act. “The fulfillment of the responsibilities arising from the powers of the community leader, which are presented as an accusation that has nothing to do with any crime,” said Aslanyan’s lawyers Lusine Sahakyan and Yervand Varosyan, describing the accusation as political persecution.

Former Koghb village mayor Arsen Aghababyan, who heads the list of the “Living Country” party, which won 29.5 percent of the vote in the December 5 local elections, is under pressure in the enlarged community of Noyemberyan, which has announced that it will form a coalition, but not with the CP. : According to our information, he was promised imprisonment if he did not join the CP, agreeing to become the first deputy mayor. They even said that he would appoint his representatives in 30% of the communities. However, Aghababyan did not agree.

A number of arrests were made in Vardenis in the days following the election. About 20 people were arrested and released from the supporters of the “Aharon Khachatryan” – “United Vardenis” coalition, which had the majority of votes. The “United Vardenis” candidate was arrested, Aharon Khachatryan’s house and car were searched. They try to accuse him of giving electoral bribes, but it turns out to be an absurd case, from which it is obvious that they will not be able to get out, so the government is trying to find a solution and change its mayor Aram Melkonyan, promising that he will resign. Opposition village heads have not been persuaded yet.

The CP, which won less than 50 percent in Parakar, tried to snatch the victory of the opposition.

Three forces participated in the elections: the “Country of Living” party, which received 48.94% of the vote, the second, the “Civil Contract” party, with 27.54% of the vote, and the third, the “David Minasyan” bloc, with 23.51%. According to our information, a deal was made in the “Country of Living” CP, they came to an agreement that the candidate of the “Country of Living” party is elected mayor at the meeting of the Council of Elders. This will be the only community where the Country of Living will have a community leader. In return, the party will help the CP in Vanadzor to remain silent, to step aside without supporting Mamikon Aslanyan, the winning mayoral candidate.

In the Talin community of the Aragatsotn region, the CP, represented by the number one Tavros Sapeyan, did not pass the 50% threshold and was elected mayor through great pressure. The other three forces, Ara Zohrabyan’s Zartonk National Christian Party, the Hayk Liberal Party, and the Our Community bloc of parties, announced their cooperation and announced the name of the mayoral candidate, represented by Hayk’s number one Karen Grigoryan. Ahead of the first session of the Council of Elders, the opposition mayor of Talin began to be pressured, using Rustam Stepanyan, who is considered a criminal, as Fat Rustam, who has a kinship with Karen Grigoryan. He is close to MP Hayk Sargsyan. We had already written that Chagh Rustam was brought to the police from one of the objects in Yerevan and forced to consume a heavy article.to persuade the physical education teacher to vote for Tavros Sapeyan. The plan succeeded. Karen Grigoryan announced his resignation from his party’s mandates. And at the last moment, he refused that announcement and participated in the first session of the Council of Elders and elected Taurus.

In Vedi, the opposite option of “giving up mandates” was chosen to neutralize the victory of the opposition. The leader here was the “My Strong Community” party, and the “Civil Contract” was the second. “Republic” was in third place with about 500 votes. Spartak Tartikyan, the mayoral candidate of the “My Powerful Community” party, the mayor of Sisavan, had stated that he would not make an offer to either the “Civil Contract” or the “Republic” to form a coalition. After that, all the candidates for the Council of Elders of the “Civil Contract” and “Republic” party proportional lists submitted self-withdrawal applications, which was like sabotage of the electoral process. Now there will be a new election, which the crocodile governor happily announced. This is what Nicole’s democracy looks like after the election.